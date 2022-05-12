Coffee Chat and Change the World, May 16 – The Suburban Times

Well here it is. Last Coffee Chat and Change the World of the Season.

Back by Demand – LARRY FRANCIS shares Xi Gong Exercises to help you relax through the summer

shares to help you relax through the summer Crafty Canadian SANDRA SOLON shows you how to turn a double handful of trash into a TACKY TIKI LIGHT. No, really.

shows you how to turn a double handful of trash into a No, really. FIRST AID FOR PACK RATS Part 2 – GINA CAREY – Tips to get you started, and keep you on the right path

Plan to be with us for a fast moving hour of fun and surprises. Next season starts on September 12. Mark your calendar.

