Coffee Chat and Change the World, May 16 – The Suburban Times

Coffee Chat and Change the World, May 16

Well here it is.  Last Coffee Chat and Change the World of the Season. 

  • Back by Demand – LARRY FRANCIS shares Xi Gong Exercises to help you relax through the summer
  • Crafty Canadian SANDRA SOLON shows you how to turn a double handful of trash into a TACKY TIKI LIGHT.  No, really.
  • FIRST AID FOR PACK RATS Part 2 – GINA CAREY – Tips to get you started, and keep you on the right path

Plan to be with us for a fast moving hour of fun and surprises. Next season starts on September 12. Mark your calendar.

Be sure to sign up here: You are invited to a Zoom meeting. When: May 16, 2022 09:00 AM Pacific Time (US and Canada) 

Questions: Dorothy@itsnevertoolate.com

Register in advance for this meeting: us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUqf-uvrzIoGd2pHZDq0YewVvTqKawrbwTQ

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

