Submitted by City of DuPont Parks & Recreation.

On June 4 from 9am to 12pm, take a walk down the enchanted Sequalitchew trail to spot some magical creatures big and small and the little houses they live in. After your walk return to City Hall for a light lunch (for the kids) and some arts & crafts! Please send an RSVP to (253)405-9698 by 6/1 with your name, # in group & ages.