Support the local film scene and come to The Grand Cinemas annual 253 Second Film Festival – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Donovan Wilson.

The 253 Second Film Festival held by The Grand Cinema in Tacoma is back after a 2-year hiatus. Come see what all that pent-up creativity produces! Each of the film-making teams is competing for cash prizes and bragging rights for one of Tacoma’s favorite events.

WHERE:

Urban Grace 902 Market Street, Tacoma, WA 98402

WHEN:

Doors open at 5:30 PM and movies begin at 7:00 PM.

ADVANCE TICKET PURCHASE RECOMMENDED

Tickets to the 253 Short Film Party have sold out in past years, so we recommend getting them in advance (and it’s cheaper!).

Tickets can be purchased at the Grand Cinema box office or online, see the link below.

Facebook event page: https://fb.me/e/1zdeQHRbE

The Grand Cinema Event and Ticket page: https://www.grandcinema.com/films/253-short-film-party-2022/

Hope to see you there!