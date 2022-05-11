Plan for overnight southbound I-5 lane, ramp closures in Fife – The Suburban Times

Washington State Department of Transportation announcement.

TACOMA – Southbound Interstate 5 travelers in Fife will want to plan extra travel time during the overnight hours of Friday, May 13.

If the weather cooperates, construction crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will restripe southbound I-5 from 54th Avenue East to the Port of Tacoma Road overpass.

Southbound I-5 night lane closures

Lane closures begin at 11 p.m., Friday, May 13 near Wapato Way East.

By 1:30 a.m., Saturday, May 14, three lanes on southbound I-5 will close.

All southbound lanes will reopen by 6:30 a.m. Saturday, May 14.

On the same night, crews will extend median barrier on northbound I-5.

Northbound I-5 night lane closure

The left lane of northbound I-5 from the Port of Tacoma Road overpass to 54th Avenue East will close from 10 p.m. Friday, May 13 to 7:30 a.m. Saturday, May 14.

Night ramp closures

The 54th Avenue East on-ramp to southbound I-5 and the southbound I-5 exit 136 to Port of Tacoma Road will also close from 11 p.m. Friday, May 13 to 5 a.m. Saturday May 14. Signed detours will be provided during the ramp closures.

Drivers may see some delays. Please slow down in work zones, pay attention, and avoid distractions.

Why are we doing this

During City of Fife’s Port of Tacoma Road project, southbound I-5 lanes were moved into a temporary configuration. Now that all general-purpose lanes are open on the new southbound I-5 Puyallup River Bridge, crews can shift southbound lanes to their final configuration. Striping to open the southbound HOV lane will occur this summer.

The schedule may change due to inclement weather. WSDOT will update advance closure notices on the statewide travel map.

Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest information on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter account.