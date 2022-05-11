Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Cases, hospitalizations and deaths – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.

Our COVID-19 case rate rose this week and our hospitalization rate fell. Pierce County’s COVID-19 community level remains low. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists us as medium because of data processing issues. We are working with State Department of Health to ensure CDC gets the latest data.

You can now get the latest Pierce County case and hospitalization rates on our main dashboard. We’re updating 3 times a week to match DOH timing. Look for updates Tuesday, Thursday and Friday mornings.

On May 9, our current 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 244.7 for April 17-30, which is:

33.3% higher than the last 2-week period (date range: April 10-23).

Our current 7-day hospitalization rate per 100,000 is 3.3 for April 24-30, which is:

10.8% lower than the previously reported 7-day period (date range April 17-23).

We confirmed 1,289 cases of COVID-19 for May 1-7 and 9 new deaths:

A man in his 60s from Spanaway.

A woman in her 70s from East Tacoma.

A man in his 40s from Edgewood-Fife-Milton.

A woman in her 80s from South Pierce.

A woman in her 70s from Northeast-Downtown Tacoma.

A man in his 60s from East Tacoma.

A woman in her 50s from East Pierce.

A woman in her 90s from Puyallup.

A woman in her 40s from East Tacoma.

We record these deaths in our cases dashboard on our data page which reflects the date of death.

Pierce County’s total COVID-19 count is 190,464 cases and 1,333 deaths. Our average cases per day over the past 7 days ending May 7 is 184.

In the last 2 weeks:

18.0% of our cases are younger than 20 years old. People in that age group make up 26.4% of Pierce County’s population.

26.2% of our cases are ages 20-34. That age group makes up 19.7% of our population.

23.4% of our cases are ages 35-49. That age group makes up 18.9% of our population.

32.3% of our cases are ages 50 or older. That age group makes up 35% of our population.

Find more information on cases, hospitalizations, deaths and related demographics at tpchd.org/covid19cases. Click on each heading to see tables, maps and dashboards.

Find more information on: