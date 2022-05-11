New Insurance Agent in Lakewood – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Ty Cordova.

State Farm is pleased to welcome new agent Kao Xiong to its family of Good Neighbor Agents in Washington. The Xiong agency, located at 8811 South Tacoma Way, Suite 203 in Lakewood, is now open for business.

Kao and team are dedicated to empowering customers with the knowledge to make educated decisions about insurance and financial services. They are excited to help anyone who would like a better understanding of their coverage and how it applies to them. The Xiong State Farm Agency is staffed by the knowledgeable and helpful Nicholas Michaels and Kyhla Bradley, in addition to agent Kao. Together the team has over four years of combined insurance experience.

Xiong’s parents were Hmong refugees who immigrated to the U.S. in the early 1980s and settled in Tulare, CA, near Fresno, where they had 8 children – 4 boys and 4 girls. Kao is number 5 of 8. He graduated from University of California – Santa Cruz with a double major in Business Management Economics and Community Studies/Nonprofit Work, and moved to Washington in 2014. Kao enjoys sports and is a huge fan of the NFL and the NBA. He’s into Pokémon and Charmander is his spirit animal.

“I started out in nonprofit work and realized the biggest challenge nonprofits face is lack of funding to get real change done,” says Kao. “I became a State Farm agent so I could donate money to nonprofits and create change in my community.” Kao’s goal is to create opportunities for his family, his team, his customers and the community.

Stop by and say hello to Kao and his team at their office anytime during the week from 9:00am to 5:00pm, or plan on visiting during their open house event later this month for snacks and refreshments.