Making a Difference Foundation receives Big Lots Foundation Grant – The Suburban Times

Making a Difference Foundation announcement.

Making A Difference Foundation (MADF) has been awarded a grant in the amount of $5,000 from The Big Lots Foundation for its Eloise’s Cooking Pot Food Bank. Funds will be used to purchase fresh and culturally relevant food items not normally donated to food banks and then be given to those in need.

Making A Difference Foundation’s vision for the Eloise’s Cooking Pot Food Bank is to end hunger in Pierce and South King Counties by removing all barriers to accessing healthy and culturally relevant food and doing so with respect and divinity to all. All food provided is for free to individuals, families with children, the elderly, disabled, veterans, homeless, BIPOC, and those within immigrant communities. People experiencing hunger can receive approximately 75 lbs. of food per visit.

Eloise’s Cooking Pot Food Bank continues to see a large number of people needing food and hunger-related services. As gas prices and cost of food and other necessities continue to skyrocket, more and more people are accessing food bank services. In 2021 the food bank helped 98,569 unduplicated people across 32,767 households. Ahndrea Blue, MADF’s President/CEO, said about the grant, “charitable donations from funders like The Big Lots Foundation are making a real difference in our local community. Their $5,000 gift will allow us to provide 25,000 meals to Pierce County families, something we would struggle to do without their help.”

The Eloise’s Cooking Pot Food Bank has been serving the Eastside Tacoma area since opening in 2009. It is located at 3543 E. McKinley Ave, Tacoma with service 10:30 AM to 4:00 PM Tuesdays through Saturdays. For more information about the program, visit MADF’s website at www.themadf.org or call 253-212-2778.

The Big Lots Foundation’s invests in partnerships that improve and enrich the lives of families and children who face challenges with hunger, housing, healthcare, and education. Support is provided to nonprofit organizations across the U.S. focused on these issues given in the form of monetary gifts, gift cards, and merchandise in-kind. #BigLotsCares @BigLots on Facebook and Instagram.