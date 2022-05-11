Lakewood Rotary Supports West Pierce CARES – The Suburban Times

West Pierce Fire & Rescue announcement.

At Lakewood Rotary’s April 29th meeting, President Jim Rooks presented West Pierce Fire & Rescue (WPFR) Assistant Chief Scott Adams with a check in support of West Pierce CARES and their mission to support the community. Chief Adams serves as the Chair of the West Pierce CARES board, which is an employee-run non-profit organization.

West Pierce CARES is funded by donations from the public and WPFR employees, supporting prevention initiatives, public education efforts and other services that cannot be financially supported with taxpayer funds. CARES supports fire and life safety activities throughout the community in various ways, including (but not limited to) purchasing clothes for fire victims who have lost their homes and providing custom-fit bike helmets at events such as Caring for Kids’ Ready to Learn Fair, just to name a few.

Community support, such as this from Lakewood Rotary, allows West Pierce CARES to continue their mission of supporting the community and enhancing public safety. Thank you, Lakewood Rotary, for your continued and unwavering support.