Pierce County Library’s Board to discuss Lakewood Library and other issues – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Library System announcement.

The Pierce County Library System’s Board of Trustees will discuss the condition of the Lakewood Pierce County Library and other issues at its Board meeting on Wednesday, May 11, 3:30 p.m.

Join the meeting by phone or online:

Phone: 253-215-8782, webinar identification: 853 3159 8218, passcode: 305939

Zoom with a Zoom account from a web browser or an app: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85331598218?pwd=TVRWcEVYTFY3N0tod0FSa1ZBV2xqQT09

Library administrators will update the trustees on progress to provide quality library service in Lakewood. At recent board meetings, administrators briefed the trustees on the deteriorating conditions of the Lakewood and Tillicum Pierce County Libraries.

Administrators will discuss the planned closure of the Lakewood Library in late June to prepare to move to a short-term location. Closing the building will give staff time to move books and materials, computers and equipment, as well as furniture for use in the short-term location.

From significant amounts of water seeping into the building from the roof to a septic system that backs up and has caused the Library System to close the building from time to time, the building is in need of a substantial overhaul. The overhang areas at the public and staff entrances are waterlogged and cannot sustain another year of rainfall. Thus, removing the books, equipment and furniture from the building is urgent.

Library administrators are planning for a short-term library in Towne Center planned to offer service in late 2022. The Library is working with an architect on a possible layout, service plan and timeline for a short-term space, which may expand to a temporary location.

Also, Library administrators will update the Board on its progress with the City of Lakewood to form a community advisory committee to understand public input from recent years, review the significant building needs, and provide advice to the Library System about how it could best provide library services for Lakewood and the Tillicum neighborhood. The committee will review and assess information and make a recommendation to the Board in fall 2022, on how to provide library service in Lakewood.

More information: https://www.piercecountylibrary.org/files/library/may-11-2022.pdf