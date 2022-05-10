National Drive Electric Steilacoom Festival 2022 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Dick Muri.

Our 9th annual National Drive Electric (NDEW) Steilacoom festival is Saturday, 10 September from 11 AM to 3 PM. Always the Saturday after Labor Day (good weather almost guaranteed)

Welcome to NDEW Steilacoom # 9. Event will be downtown Steilacoom (1717 Lafayette Street, Steilacoom, WA 98388), centered at the Tennis Courts with parking spots for the Electric Vehicles. Event is Saturday, 10 September, and will start at 11 AM and finish at 3 PM. We plan on setting up some Electric Vehicle themed vendor booths.

There is a coffee shop (Steilacoom Coffee Cabin), two restaurants (Bair Drug, and Topside). About 100 vehicles with about 35 different vehicle models will be displayed.

Any questions, please feel free to call or text NDEW Steilacoom “City Captain” Dick Muri at 253-439-9797 or email at Dick@DickMuri.com

This is my 9th year as a City Captain of NDEW Steilacoom. I became a City Captain to fill a need in 2014. The Pierce/Thurston/Kitsap County area (population 1.3 million) did not have a NDEW event in 2014 so I started one.

I drive a 2016 Nissan Leaf with the 30 KWH battery. My first Leaf was a leased 2013 with 24 KWH. Drove that car for 36,000 miles then traded for the new and improved 2016. Will probably drive my 2016 Leaf for as long as I live! Currently at 51,000 miles. Zero maintenance required so far!

Top 5 reasons I drive an Electric vehicle.

I do my best to buy American made products and services first. We are net importers of billions of dollars of OPEC oil. Not good for our local, state and national economy or our national security. My Nissan Leaf is made in Smyrna, Tennessee. No local air, water and less noise pollution. It is economical. Electric rates in the State of Washington are the lowest in the country at 9 cents per KWH (national average is 13 cents). My local utility is 9 cents per KWH. Thus it is only $22.50 per month “fuel cost” to drive 1,000 miles, I get to keep more “Benjamins” in my wallet. It is equivalent to paying about 70 cents per gallon for fuel (assuming 30 mpg). It is fun to drive. Lots of acceleration, quiet and great bluetooth technology for quiet phone calls. I can leave the air conditioning or heat running when I am out shopping at a very low cost and no fear of someone stealing my vehicle. Reducing the consumption of fossil fuels, especially foreign oil is in every long term scenario a good thing. It is a limited resource and eventually will become very expensive to extract and transport to the consumer.

Our Facebook URL is https://www.facebook.com/groups/PierceCountyElectricVehicle