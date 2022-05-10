Maintenance work brings daytime ramp closure at South Sprague Avenue in Tacoma – The Suburban Times

Washington State Department of Transportation announcement.

TACOMA – Daytime travelers who use the westbound State Route 16 exit 1A to South Sprague Avenue from South 38th Street or northbound Interstate 5 will want to plan for extra travel time.

On Wednesday, May 11, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will close exit 1A to South Sprague Avenue. The right lane on westbound SR 16 leading up to the exit will also close.

Drivers will follow a signed detour on westbound SR 16 to South Union Avenue and return on eastbound SR 16 and take the exit to South Sprague Avenue.

The lane and ramp closure gives crews a work zone to repair guardrail and an attenuator on the ramp. Crews will also remove overgrown vegetation from the guardrail, litter and remove graffiti if the weather allows.

Before heading out the door, travelers can find highway conditions on the WSDOT app and the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.