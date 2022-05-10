Lakewood to Celebrate “Dancing In The Streets” on May 21 – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

Lakewood to host four Saturday Street Festivals in Colonial Plaza throughout the summer.

Father & son go for a spin in Lakewood’s Colonial Plaza during a concert

Lakewood’s series of summertime Saturday Street Festivals kicks off on May 21. Four exciting events are scheduled, beginning with “Dancing In The Streets” on the 21st.

Saturday Street Festival: Dancing in the Streets

Saturday, May 21, 2022

4:00 to 8:30 p.m.

6114 Motor Avenue SW, Lakewood

The event will pack Colonial Plaza with food trucks, a beer garden, a live DJ, and roaming entertainment. Everyone is invited to step onto the dance floor. Dance groups will teach popular dances like the “Electric Slide” and “Macarena”.

Participants of all ages are welcome to “cut a rug”.

Colonial Plaza was renovated in 2019 to become a community centerpiece. Now that things are returning to normal, the City is pleased to return events like last year’s 25th Anniversary Celebration to the plaza. Colonial Plaza is also due to receive a new art installation soon.