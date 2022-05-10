City of DuPont Parks & Recreation SequaliShoot Photo Contest Celebrates National Trails Day – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Kate Lynch, SequaliShoot coordinator.

SequaliShoot, a 24-hour photography contest returns June 4 and 5, 2022, in DuPont, Washington.

The SequaliShoot Photo Challenge asks photographers to take their best shot of any of DuPont’s trails – in 24 hours – and submit up to three images for judging. There were two categories of judging and awards – one for youth up to age 17 and one for adults 18 and older. First place in each category wins a $150 gift card and a water bottle. Second place wins a $75 gift card. A people’s choice award – selected from the number of “likes” on Facebook – wins a $50 gift card.

SequaliShoot is a made-up word derived from Sequalitchew, the historic creek and trail that was once used by the Nisqually Tribe and the original Fort Nisqually workers to transport goods to and from Puget Sound.

For the past decade, the City of DuPont has sponsored events during National Trails Day on the first Saturday in June to promote the city’s extensive trails network. In addition to SequaliShoot, the city is planning “Fairy Trails,” a fun event for young families to find magical sites on historic Sequalitchew Trail. “We are delighted to engage with the young and the young at heart to help us celebrate our robust trail system in DuPont. We are able to utilize SEEK grant funds, which will make the event extra special this year,” says Amy Walker, City of DuPont Event & Recreation Coordinator.

DuPont-based photographer Kate Lynch designed the contest in 2013 and repeated it in 2014, 2018, and 2019.

“When we introduced SequaliShoot in 2013, first place went to a professional photographer and second place went to a 9-year-old who photographed a frog on a DuPont trail with his phone,” Kate Lynch said. “That’s when we realized that we could level the playing field by challenging photographers of all abilities to get their best shot in 24 hours.”

Winning images are featured on the city’s tourism website and marketing materials, with a potential for use as wall art for city and hotel facilities. Winners are asked to sign an agreement to allow the city usage of their winning photographs.

Sign up for SequaliShoot online at http://dupontwaphoto.com/photo-experiences/ by Friday, June 3, or in person between 10 a.m. and noon on Saturday, June 4, 2022.