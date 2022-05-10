1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) soldier dies during vehicle collision – The Suburban Times

Joint Base Lewis-McChord announcement.

A soldier assigned to 2nd Battalion, 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) died May, 8, 2022, during a vehicular collision in Tacoma.

Specialist Christofer A. Wheeler was born on June 27, 2002, in Columbia, S.C. He attended Ridge View High School, graduating in 2020. Spc. Wheeler played several sports in high school including track, basketball, football, and wrestling. Upon completion of high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army on June 26, 2020, as a Culinary Specialist (92G).

Spc. Wheeler attended Basic Combat Training in August 2020. After graduating, he went to Advanced Individual Training where he learned the skills required to become a culinary specialist. He then attended U.S. Army Airborne School in May 2021, qualifying on the T-11 parachute and earning the title of “Paratrooper.” After Airborne School, Spc. Wheeler was assigned to his first duty station at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. where he served with 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne). Spc. Wheeler worked at the Award-Winning Army Dining Facility at the 1st SFG (A), “1st Warrior Restaurant,” providing well-balanced and nutritious meals to Special Forces Soldiers.

“Spc. Wheeler was a hard-working soldier who brought joy and positivity into the lives of the soldiers he worked with,” said Col. Ryan Ehrler, commander of 1st SFG (A). “We mourn the loss of our brother and will always be grateful for his service to our nation. Our deepest condolences go out to Spc. Wheeler’s family.”

Spc. Wheeler’s awards include the National Defense Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon and the Parachutist Badge.

Spc. Wheeler is survived by his mother, Crystal Chayvon Clay. He is also survived by his sister Marketta Guitroz and his grandmother, Sylvia Mickens.