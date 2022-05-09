Youth Firefighting Academy Scheduled for June 25-26 – The Suburban Times

West Pierce Fire & Rescue announcement.

West Pierce Fire & Rescue is hosting the 2022 Youth Academy the weekend of June 25-26, 2022 and are currently accepting applications. This two-day program will teach teens interested in a career in the fire service about what it means to be a firefighter.

The weekend will be filled with lots of hands-on learning (taught by WPFR personnel) and will allow students to understand how firefighters are trained to be prepared for any 9-1-1 call. There is no cost to attend and all gear is provided.

To view the eligibility requirements and to apply, please visit the WPFR website. Applications are also available online and must be received by May 13, 2022.