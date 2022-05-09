‘Night at the Museum’ fundraiser includes disco after party – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Tacoma Art Museum.

A live painting session, food stations and a disco dance party are just a few elements of the “Night at the Museum” fundraiser at Tacoma Art Museum (TAM) May 14. The two-part gathering will be TAM’s first fully in person fundraising event since 2020.

The evening soiree, from 6-9 p.m., will raise funds to support the work of TAM’s Education and Community Engagement team. The event will feature a free-flowing set-up, inviting guests to mix and mingle throughout the space. Guests can visit a variety of catered food stations and enjoy live music from the Kareem Kandi Quartet. Guests can also watch a live-painting session by local artist Paige Pettibon and enter a raffle to win the piece, or capture memories of the event in the TAM photo booth.

David Setford, executive director, and Megan Crandall, teaching artist, will share “A Day in the Life of a Museum Educator” and TAM’s impact on Tacoma students. A “Raise the Paddle” activity will generate funds to help support TAM programming, including student, teacher, youth and family engagement. Event tickets start at $150.

The main event then transitions to “Night at the Museum: After Party,” featuring a silent disco dance party, drinks and hors d’oeuvres. The after party will run from 9-11 p.m. and tickets start at $40. All main event guests are invited to attend the after party as part of their full event admission ticket.

“We are thrilled to welcome guests back for our first full-capacity fundraising event in two years,” said Setford, the museum’s executive director. “In that time, the team has been hard at work, bringing several new exhibitions and countless programs to life, both virtually and in person at TAM. The generosity of our supporters is the main reason we can continue this work, and for that we are truly grateful.”

Tickets for the full event or for the after party only can be purchased at tacomaartmuseum.org/event/night-at-the-museum.