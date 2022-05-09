 Lakewood City Council Shoreline Restoration Plan Hearing set for May 16 – The Suburban Times

Lakewood City Council Shoreline Restoration Plan Hearing set for May 16

City of Lakewood announcement.

On Monday, May 16, 2022 at 7:00 p.m., or soon thereafter, a public hearing will be held on updates to the 2019 Shoreline Restoration Plan. If you have concerns about this matter and want those concerns to be known and considered, they must be presented at the hearing.

The hearing will take place at the Lakewood City Hall Council Chambers, 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, Washington.  If you would like to provide live virtual Public Testimony join the meeting by calling by telephone +1(253) 215- 8782 and enter ID: 868 7263 2373 or visiting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86872632373

Written comments may be submitted in advance to Briana Schumacher, City Clerk at 6000 Main Street SW Lakewood, WA 98499 or bschumacher@cityoflakewood.us.

The Shoreline Restoration Plan can be viewed here.   For further information, please contact Tiffany Speir at 253-983-7702. 

