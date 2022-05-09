 Eastern Oregon University announces 2022 winter term dean’s list – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Eastern Oregon University announces 2022 winter term dean’s list

· Leave a Comment ·

LA GRANDE, Ore. – Lakewood’s Darien Kilen is one of 590 students named to Eastern Oregon University’s dean’s list for the 2022 winter term. Qualifying students achieve and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale while completing a minimum of 12 hours of graded EOU coursework.

EOU congratulates each of these high-achieving students, and acknowledges their dedication to academic excellence. As Oregon’s Rural University, EOU serves as a center for education, culture, and scholarship. Students receive personal attention from their professors while building strong relationships with peers and mentors. Learn more at eou.edu/about.

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.