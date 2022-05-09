Apply by May 26 to Serve on the Equity in Contracting Advisory Committee – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

The Tacoma City Council is currently seeking applicants to fill 15 positions on the Equity in Contracting Advisory Committee:

Council Districts (five positions): One community member from each of the Districts

Contractor Representatives (seven positions): Minority Business Enterprise , Women Business Enterprise , Small Business Enterprise, Disadvantaged Business Enterprise , Large Prime, Union Signatory Firm, Open-Shop Firm

Tacoma Public Utilities (TPU) Service Area Representatives (three positions): Recommended by the Tacoma Public Utility Board

The Equity in Contracting Advisory Committee is an advisory panel to staff as it pertains to the City’s Equity in Contracting (EIC) policy. The Committee is responsible for monitoring compliance with all provisions and regulations of TMC 1.07, promoting awareness of the EIC program, and providing advice to the EIC Program Manager on overall EIC program performance effectiveness.

Qualified applicants will be residents of Tacoma, or TPU service area, not hold any other elected public office, or be an immediate family member of a City of Tacoma employee.

The City of Tacoma is committed to fostering an equitable and anti-racist community and wants its committees, boards, and commissions to reflect Tacoma’s diversity. For these vacancies, Black and Indigenous community members, people of color, LGBTQ individuals, individuals with disabilities, seniors, immigrants, and refugees are especially encouraged to apply.

Additional information on the Equity in Contracting Advisory Committee is available here.

Applications must be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office by end of day on May 26, 2022. Application details are available at cityoftacoma.org/cbcapplication. Questions about the application process, and requests to receive or send information in alternate formats, can be directed to Michelle Emery in the City Clerk’s Office at servetacoma@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5505.