The Gallery at Tacoma Community College to Host Ikebana Exhibit May 11-12 – The Suburban Times

What: Ikebana: Spring Exhibition of Japanese Flower Arrangements

Where: The Gallery at Tacoma Community College

When: May 11 – 12, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Admission: Free

Visitor Parking: Lot G

A special two-day exhibit in The Gallery at Tacoma Community College celebrates Ikebana, the art of Japanese flower arrangement. The exhibit is presented by members of the Tacoma-Olympia Chapter of Ikebana International.

Everyone is welcome to attend!

Postcard design by TCC Intermediate Graphic Design Student Sophia Ochs.