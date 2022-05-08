 The Gallery at Tacoma Community College to Host Ikebana Exhibit May 11-12 – The Suburban Times

The Gallery at Tacoma Community College to Host Ikebana Exhibit May 11-12

What: Ikebana: Spring Exhibition of Japanese Flower Arrangements  

Where: The Gallery at Tacoma Community College  

When: May 11 – 12, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.  

Admission: Free  

Visitor Parking: Lot G  

A special two-day exhibit in The Gallery at Tacoma Community College celebrates Ikebana, the art of Japanese flower arrangement. The exhibit is presented by members of the Tacoma-Olympia Chapter of Ikebana International.  

Everyone is welcome to attend!  

Postcard design by TCC Intermediate Graphic Design Student Sophia Ochs. 

