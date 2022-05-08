CPSD Promising Future: Samantha Barragan Pina – The Suburban Times

A Clover Park School District story.

Our Promising Futures featured student this week is Park Lodge Elementary School fifth grader Samantha Barragan Pina.

Samantha loves learning and likes studying every subject, but if she had to choose, her favorite subject is math. “It’s just fun and easy,” she said. “Especially fractions and multiplication. Figuring it out is hard but when I have the answer, it’s super fun.”

Samantha also likes science because it has been the most engaging subject throughout the year. “My teacher does a lot of cool experiments,” she said. “My favorite one this year was when we made a parachute out of gift-wrapping paper for a Lego and we dropped it off the balcony to see if it survived. Mine survived of course!”

Samantha is having a great fifth-grade year and thanks her teacher, Ms. Hendershot, for making class fun and educational. “She’s the best teacher ever,” she said.

When it comes to Samantha’s future, the world is wide and the possibilities are endless. “I think I want to be a scientist or a flight attendant,” she said. “I want to be a flight attendant because I love to travel and I want to be a scientist because, well, I don’t really know. I think I actually want to be on TV and be famous, and if I’m a scientist I could do something to make the news.”

Samantha is already gearing up for her future career in travel and entertainment by going on a big family trip this summer. “I’m going to Orlando this summer to see Disney World and Universal Studios. I can’t wait for the rides and to eat snacks at Disney, but I’m more excited for Harry Potter World and The Simpsons ride. And I’m getting a wand of course!”