 2022 Historic Preservation Awards Nominations Open – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

2022 Historic Preservation Awards Nominations Open

· Leave a Comment ·

City of Tacoma announcement.

The Tacoma Landmarks Preservation Commission is seeking nominations for the 2022 Historic Preservation Awards. The awards celebrate the best in preservation projects and programming.

The Outstanding Achievement award categories include:

  • Broadening Perspectives (Awareness of under-documented or represented historical narratives)
  • Commercial Renovation
  • Community Engagement
  • Heritage/Legacy Business
  • Innovation in Preservation and Outreach
  • Landmark Nomination
  • Leadership in Preservation
  • Partnerships in Preservation
  • Residential Renovation

Nominations can be submitted using Google Forms through May 10. To submit a nomination, visit cityoftacoma.org/HistoricPreservation.

The awards ceremony and reception will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, May 26on Zoom. For more information about the event visit cityoftacoma.org/HistoricPreservation.

For more information, contact Historic Preservation Coordinator Susan Johnson at sjohnson7@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 281-7445.

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.