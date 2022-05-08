2022 Historic Preservation Awards Nominations Open – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

The Tacoma Landmarks Preservation Commission is seeking nominations for the 2022 Historic Preservation Awards. The awards celebrate the best in preservation projects and programming.

The Outstanding Achievement award categories include:

Broadening Perspectives (Awareness of under-documented or represented historical narratives)

Commercial Renovation

Community Engagement

Heritage/Legacy Business

Innovation in Preservation and Outreach

Landmark Nomination

Leadership in Preservation

Partnerships in Preservation

Residential Renovation

Nominations can be submitted using Google Forms through May 10. To submit a nomination, visit cityoftacoma.org/HistoricPreservation.

The awards ceremony and reception will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, May 26on Zoom. For more information about the event visit cityoftacoma.org/HistoricPreservation.

For more information, contact Historic Preservation Coordinator Susan Johnson at sjohnson7@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 281-7445.