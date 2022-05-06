Sound Transit CEO Selection Committee meets on May 9 – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit announcement.

The Sound Transit Board of Directors will convene the fifth meeting of its CEO Selection Committee on Monday, May 9 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The committee will hold an executive session to discuss the qualifications of CEO applicants, as authorized under RCW 42.30.110 (1)(g).

The meeting will take place as a video and telephone conference due to ongoing COVID-19 precautions. Information on how to watch or hear the meeting can be found at the link below:

https://www.soundtransit.org/get-to-know-us/news-events/calendar/ceo-selection-committee-meeting-2022-05-09