Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Vaccinations – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement.
Staying up to date with vaccinations helps limit the spread of COVID-19 and lessens the severity of the illness if you get it. Find your dose at tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture.
If you test positive, you may be eligible for free life-saving treatment.
As of April 30, 65.9% of all Pierce County residents are fully vaccinated and 70.5% of eligible residents (currently those 5 and older) are fully vaccinated. We’ve administered 1,465,600 doses to Pierce County residents and 602,700 residents are fully vaccinated.
Last week:
- We administered 6,256 doses.
- We administered more than 520 first doses.
- An average of 900 residents received a dose each day.
Vaccination percentages (at least one dose) by age group:
- 5-11: 29.4%
- 12-17: 61.1%
- 18-19: 78.2%
- 20-34: 73.3%
- 35-49: 79.0%
- 50-64: 80.0%
- 65-79: 85.7%
- 80 and older: 96.0%
Find more COVID-19 vaccination data, demographics and a map at tpchd.org/covid19cases. Click on each heading to see tables, maps and dashboards. Find your COVID-19 vaccine dose at tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture.
Find more information on:
- Case counts, hospitalizations, vaccination and other metrics.
- COVID-19 vaccines.
- Getting a COVID-19 test.
- Childcare and schools.
Leave a Reply