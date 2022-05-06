Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Vaccinations – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement.

Staying up to date with vaccinations helps limit the spread of COVID-19 and lessens the severity of the illness if you get it. Find your dose at tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture.

If you test positive, you may be eligible for free life-saving treatment.

As of April 30, 65.9% of all Pierce County residents are fully vaccinated and 70.5% of eligible residents (currently those 5 and older) are fully vaccinated. We’ve administered 1,465,600 doses to Pierce County residents and 602,700 residents are fully vaccinated.

Last week:

We administered 6,256 doses.

We administered more than 520 first doses.

An average of 900 residents received a dose each day.

Vaccination percentages (at least one dose) by age group:

5-11: 29.4%

12-17: 61.1%

18-19: 78.2%

20-34: 73.3%

35-49: 79.0%

50-64: 80.0%

65-79: 85.7%

80 and older: 96.0%

Find more COVID-19 vaccination data, demographics and a map at tpchd.org/covid19cases. Click on each heading to see tables, maps and dashboards. Find your COVID-19 vaccine dose at tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture.

Find more information on: