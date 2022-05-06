Lemonade Day Lakewood Teaches Kids How To Start a Business – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Lakewood Chamber of Commerce.

Lemonade Day Lakewood Launches My Lemonade Day App to Enable Kids to Access Lessons from Any Device.

In preparation for its 2022 youth entrepreneurship season, Lemonade Day Lakewood is excited to bring the new digital app to the local community. The app supports the journey of planning, launching and operating a business that kids and their mentors experience. A “gamified” platform with animation, My Lemonade Day amplifies the basics of entrepreneurial learning: Business Skills, Financial Literacy, Teamwork, Social & Emotional Skills, Goal Setting, and Responsibility.

The primary audience for the app is students in third through fifth grade. Learn more about My Lemonade Day through this quick video

Lemonade Day Lakewood is scheduled for Saturday, June 4, 2022. The Lakewood Chamber’s goal is to register youth from Lakewood, JBLM, Steilacoom, DuPont, Parkland, Spanaway, University Place and South Tacoma on a single day. Learn more at https://lemonadeday.org/lakewood/

Parents, mentors, teachers and youth leaders are encouraged to register their youth online at https://lemonadeday.org/lakewood/

“The My Lemonade Day app complements our community model in which trusted adults guide participating youth through the entrepreneurship lessons,” commented Linda Smith, Lakewood Chamber President and Lemonade Day City Director. “Some of the early beta testers have mentioned how much they are learning through the app and find it user friendly and fast.” For questions about registration or local corporate marketing and branding opportunities, please contact the Lakewood Chamber at lakewood@lemonaday.org.

My Lemonade Day could not have come at a better time, as kids require meaningful programming. We know that Lemonade Day participants want to do good in the world. This innovative and engaging app will transform the way we teach financial literacy and will inspire and engage our kids in a fun and interactive way.

About Lemonade Day – Since 2007, more than one million kids have participated in Lemonade Day in 31 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, and six U.S. military bases, plus Canada and Bermuda.

More than half (62%) of Lemonade Day participants live in underserved, low-to moderate-income communities.