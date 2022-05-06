Historic Preservation Month 2022: Many Voices, Many Stories – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

Each May, the National Trust for Historic Preservation encourages local communities to celebrate National Historic Preservation Month. The City of Tacoma is excited to announce this year’s Historic Preservation Month theme of “Many Voices, Many Stories,” which explores the diverse events, experiences, and people that have shaped Tacoma into the city it is today.

“Tacoma’s history is layered and complex,” said Historic Preservation Coordinator Susan Johnson. “It begins with the fact that we inhabit the traditional lands of the Puyallup Tribe, who have lived here for thousands of years. Newcomers have added to the story of Tacoma over time, coming from all corners of the world. The more we understand about the past, the more we will appreciate the present.”

This year’s event lineup and details are available on the new Historic Preservation Month website, hpmonthtacoma.com. City organized programs will be virtual again, yet the calendar also includes in-person events hosted by community partners.

Some of the events include:

Floating Tacoma’s Boat: Croatian Boatbuilders of the South Sound

Community Archives Panel (with Tacoma Public Library and Tacoma Community House)

Washington State Historical Society’s South Sound Day of Remembrance: Languages of Memory

Secret Organizations of Tacoma (video release by Pretty Gritty Tours)

Virtual Food Tour of Tacoma (video release by Pretty Gritty Tours)

Indigenous Voices Podcast (hosted by Fort Nisqually)

Historic Preservation Awards Ceremony (still taking nominations)

For more information on Historic Preservation Month activities, visit hpmonthtacoma.com or contact Susan Johnson at sjohnson7@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 281-7445.