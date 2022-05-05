THS Celebrates Historic Preservation Month – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Historical Society announcement.

On Monday, May 9 at 7pm, the Tacoma Historical Society will host a virtual program (on YouTube or Facebook) in honor of Preservation Month.

Join THS Communications Manager Kim Davenport as she celebrates the 100th birthday of her home, the Claude Gray House in Tacoma’s Lincoln District. In addition to learning the interesting history of the man who built the home and seeing some of the home’s architectural details, Kim will also share her story of learning to use local research tools to uncover the home’s history.

Kim is joined by Spencer Bowman, Northwest Room librarian for Tacoma Public Libraries, and Susan Johnson, Historic Preservation Coordinator for the City of Tacoma, to share resources that are available to anyone interested in learning more about the history of an historic Tacoma home or property.

Watch the virtual program on the THS YouTube Channel when it premieres on Monday, May 9 at 7pm, or anytime thereafter.

With thanks to Tacoma Creates for support of our public programming.