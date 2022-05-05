 Lakewood Community Foundation Fund Grant Awards – The Suburban Times

Lakewood Community Foundation Fund Grant Awards

Submitted by Lakewood Community Foundation Fund.

Lakewood Community Foundation Fund (LCFF) is pleased to announce grant awards for 2022. The awardees are: Caring for Kids, Emergency Food Network, Greater Lakes Mental Healthcare, Lakewold Gardens, Communities in Schools, the Lakewood Arts Festival Association, Living Access Shelter Association (LASA), Lakewood Playhouse and Making a Difference Foundation.

Through Greater Tacoma Community Foundation, LCFF funds provide a return on investment in community. Thanks to the vision and generosity of caring contributors over time, these nine organizations are receiving a total of $34,900 in service and program support benefiting Lakewood. Visit us at www.lakewoodfoundation.org.

