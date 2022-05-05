Lakewood Community Foundation Fund Grant Awards – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Lakewood Community Foundation Fund.

Lakewood Community Foundation Fund (LCFF) is pleased to announce grant awards for 2022. The awardees are: Caring for Kids, Emergency Food Network, Greater Lakes Mental Healthcare, Lakewold Gardens, Communities in Schools, the Lakewood Arts Festival Association, Living Access Shelter Association (LASA), Lakewood Playhouse and Making a Difference Foundation.

Through Greater Tacoma Community Foundation, LCFF funds provide a return on investment in community. Thanks to the vision and generosity of caring contributors over time, these nine organizations are receiving a total of $34,900 in service and program support benefiting Lakewood. Visit us at www.lakewoodfoundation.org.