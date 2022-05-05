Help Rotary Help Lakewood and Beyond – The Suburban Times

Rotary Club of Lakewood announcement.

Mark your calendar for May 20th and 21st for the Lakewood Rotary Virtual Auction.

Lakewood Rotary has supported our local and global community for over 60 years. Our service projects, grants to local community service organizations, and scholarships for local students are funded through our annual fundraising auction. Our Club is committed to the mission of Rotary International: to advance world understanding, goodwill and peace through its fellowship of business, professional and community leaders!

These past few years have brought many challenges to the Lakewood community. The Rotary Club of Lakewood has worked tirelessly to support those in need in our community and the world. This past year, the club has contributed hundreds of volunteer hours and given over $47,000 to local and global projects.

We need your help to ensure we can continue providing the support that is needed around us. Thank you for joining our online auction event!

Online Auction Opens – 1:30 pm Friday May 20th

Online Auction Closes – 9 pm Saturday May 21st

Join us for our virtual auction event Sip and See, May 21st at 5 pm.

Learn the back story on selected auction items, find out about several of our Lakewood Rotary projects while feasting on wine, a charcuterie plate, and a four-piece dessert sampler–all created by the Lakewood Rotary Partners

Tickets are $100.00 per couple and $50.00 person. You will choose either white or red wine or sparkling cider for either an individual or couple.

With your Sip and See purchase, you will receive a customized Zoom link and instructions for picking up your Sip and See kit on the day of the event. CLICK HERE TO BUY YOUR SIP AND SEE TICKETS NOW!

All auction proceeds benefit The Rotary Club of Lakewood, Washington Charitable Fund; a 501(c)3 organization (EIN #26-0427221). For any questions, please contact lakewoodrotary@outlook.com.