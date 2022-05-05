Curtis High School student-athletes honored – The Suburban Times

Curtis High School student-athletes honored May 5, 2022 · Leave a Comment · University Place School District social media post. Way to go Vikings. On Monday, many CHS student-athletes & coaches were recognized for their accomplishments along with @Daffodil365 Festival Queen Clara at the @CityofUPWA Council Meeting. We are proud of the dedication and accomplishments of these amazing UPSD students! Go Viks! @ourvikingnation pic.twitter.com/60KzWWm8kk— University Place SD (@upsd83) May 4, 2022
Leave a Reply