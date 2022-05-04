Where is the church when we need healing from racism? – The Suburban Times

Associated Ministries announcement.

Learn about Racial Healing for People of Faith at the Worship Call with Rev. Gregory Drumwright on May 22, 2022 @ 3:00 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church in Tacoma, 2106 S. Cushman Ave., 98405. No cost to attend.

Racism permeates every aspect of our society. Some say churches have been slow to actively respond to this cancer. Rev. Gregory Drumwright is coming to Tacoma is issue a call for people of faith to step up to address white Christians and urge them to work on overcoming the racism that is ingrained in American society.

Rev. Drumwright, local activist from North Carolina, has been described as one of America’s most promising rising public theologians and social justice organizers of the decade. His is an ordained faith leader who has addressed more than 300,000 people around the world. He has also performed sacred music across the globe and has been an invited guest to the White House three times and appeared as a musical artist at the Apollo Theatre and on network television broadcasts.

This event is an ecumenical gathering of challenge, healing and commitment sponsored by Peace Works United, Peace Lutheran Church, Tacoma Ministerial Alliance, Associated Ministries, PLU Campus Ministry and Southwestern Washington Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.

For more information, contact event organizer Melannie Denise Cunningham at 253-682-9264 or melannie@peaceworksunited.org.