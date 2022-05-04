 TCC Hosting On-Campus COVID Vaccination Clinics Scheduled for May – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

TCC Hosting On-Campus COVID Vaccination Clinics Scheduled for May

· Leave a Comment ·

Tacoma Community College announcement.

What: COVID Vaccination Clinics

When: May 10 & 31, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Tacoma Community College Building 11 Senate Room

Vaccination clinics are open to the public, and no registration is required. First and second doses, booster shots and pediatric doses are available. Snacks will be served.

Sponsored by:

  • TCC Black Student Union
  • TCC OSE
  • TCC
  • Care-a-Van
  • Washington State Coalition of African Community Leaders
  • Washington State Department of Health
  • Sea-Mar Community Health Centers

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.