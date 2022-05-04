TCC Hosting On-Campus COVID Vaccination Clinics Scheduled for May – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Community College announcement.

What: COVID Vaccination Clinics

When: May 10 & 31, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Tacoma Community College Building 11 Senate Room

Vaccination clinics are open to the public, and no registration is required. First and second doses, booster shots and pediatric doses are available. Snacks will be served.

Sponsored by: