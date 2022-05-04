Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Cases, hospitalizations and deaths – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.

Our COVID-19 case and hospitalization rates continue to rise. We are below the January peak of the Omicron wave, and CDC lists Pierce County in the low community level. We’ll continue to monitor our data.

To help you make safe and healthy decisions, see the CDC community level and recommended guidance on our main COVID-19 page.

If you test positive for COVID-19, you may be eligible for free life-saving treatment.

As we learn to live with COVID-19, help us limit the spread of the virus by following safe practices.

On May 2, our current 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 183.1 for April 10-23, which is:

32.1% higher than the last 2-week period (date range: April 3-16).

The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our current 7-day hospitalization rate per 100,000 is 3.8 for April 17-23, which is:

40.7% higher than the previously reported 7-day period (date range April 10-16).

We confirmed 993 cases of COVID-19 for April 24-30 and 4 new deaths:

A man in his 70s from Lake Tapps-Sumner.

A man in his 50s from Parkland.

A man in his 60s from Lakewood.

A woman in her 80s from Tacoma.

We record these deaths in our cases dashboard on our data page which reflects the date of death.

Pierce County’s total COVID-19 count is 189,063 cases and 1,324 deaths. Our average cases per day over the past 7 days ending April 30 is 142.

In the last 2 weeks:

16.9% of our cases are younger than 20 years old. People in that age group make up 26.4% of Pierce County’s population.

28.5% of our cases are ages 20-34. That age group makes up 19.7% of our population.

21.9% of our cases are ages 35-49. That age group makes up 18.9% of our population.

32.7% of our cases are ages 50 or older. That age group makes up 35% of our population.

Find more information on cases, hospitalizations, deaths and related demographics at tpchd.org/covid19cases. Click on each heading to see tables, maps and dashboards.

Find more information on: