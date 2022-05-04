Pelosi and Strickland Highlight the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act Inbox – The Suburban Times

Office of Rep. Marilyn Strickland announcement.

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi joined Rep. Strickland and other local leaders in the South Sound to discuss infrastructure needs.

Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (WA-10) hosted Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi at the Chambers Creek watershed, to discuss how the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act can help address the South Sound’s infrastructure needs. This was Speaker Pelosi’s first visit to Washington’s South Sound.

Local leaders and several federal officials spoke about the popular public bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and the projects it could support, fixing structurally insufficient bridges, getting rid of obsolete dams, and helping clean up Puget Sound, like the Chambers Creek project.

“As Speaker, it was my privilege to be in the South Sound to highlight how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is helping to preserve America’s natural treasures,” said Speaker Nancy Pelosi. “This historic legislation is delivering the resources that Washington communities need to upgrade their infrastructure and secure a more sustainable future while creating good-paying jobs for working families. With the help of Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland and Chairman Derek Kilmer, the House will continue fighting to protect Puget Sound and support Tribal communities as we Build a Better America.”

“It was my distinct honor to host Speaker Pelosi in the South Sound,” said Strickland. “The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will help invest in local communities across the South Sound. The Chambers Creek Bridge Replacement and Dam Removal Project is a perfect example of how infrastructure dollars can have a wide-ranging impact – and how infrastructure is truly a bipartisan issue, that we can all support.”

“By removing the dam, rebuilding the bridge, and restoring the environment, we are making long-overdue progress on this complex project,” said Pierce County Executive Director Bruce Dammeier. “I appreciate the many stakeholders who came together to make it possible, and I’m grateful to Congresswoman Strickland for championing this effort.”

The Chambers Creek Bridge Replacement and Dam Removal Project has been in the works for decades, – as part of a multi-jurisdictional, bipartisan effort to restore the Chambers Bay Estuary. The project includes the removal of a 100-year-old obsolete dam and the replacement of a structurally deficient bridge that currently has no pedestrian access. The project is multi-phased and will provide much improvement to the area. Including but not limited to, opening three miles of Chambers Creek, two miles of Flett Creek, two and a half miles of Leach Creek to more salmon species, and reconnecting and restoring about 40% of the estuary.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act was passed by Congress in November of last year. It is a once-in-a-generation investment into the nation’s infrastructure over a five-year period creating thousands of jobs and supporting communities across the country.