Community invited to final phase of input for the Feasibility Study for Hilltop and Eastside Library Services – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Public Library announcement.

TACOMA, WASH.— Tacoma Public Library (TPL) and BERK Consulting invite the community to provide feedback on specific options for the future of library services on Hilltop and the Eastside through three Listening Sessions and an online survey.

This engagement builds on neighborhood conversations in late 2021 and early 2022. Attendees will be asked to comment on specific options for restoring library services to the Eastside and Hilltop communities, as well as different funding options. These sessions will be interactive and designed to encourage further discussion and refinement of the service options being presented.

For the final phase of the Feasibility Study, Tacoma residents are invited to:

Attend Listening Sessions (please note a presentation of options will occur in the first 20 minutes of each meeting):

Complete a brief online survey:

“We are grateful to all in our community who have attended workshops, taken surveys, and partnered with us to give input on their vision for libraries on the Eastside and Hilltop,” stated Library Director Kate Larsen.

“It’s important to participate in this final portion of the Feasibility Study,” Larsen continued.

“Community members will see their input synthesized into solutions and possibilities for the future of our libraries. Their input on these options will help us to make important decisions about how to move forward with restoring services to Hilltop and the Eastside,” she said.

After synthesizing the data from all phases of the study, BERK Consulting will deliver a final presentation in June 2022.

“This final presentation will feature the consulting team’s recommendations for the best ways to restore library services to the Eastside and Hilltop communities, building directly on input from the community and considering financial feasibility.”

For more information, visit tacomalibrary.org.