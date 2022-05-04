Clover Park School District April 2022 Board Meeting Review – The Suburban Times

Clover Park School District announcement.

April 11 Regular Meeting

During its April 11 board meeting, the Clover Park School District (CPSD) Board of Directors heard a report from Superintendent Ron Banner.

Superintendent’s Report

In his report, Banner discussed student achievement and community engagement.

Student Achievement

Four Clover Park High School and two Harrison Preparatory School seniors were awarded Act Six Scholarships. Each student will receive a full scholarship at the partner university of their choice (up to $245,000).

Clover Park High School senior Liupapa Laulu was named Lakewood Boys and Girls Club Youth of the Year.

Community Engagement

The district was represented at the Daffodil Parade on April 9 by Clover Park High School Daffodil Princess Candidate Lilly Nonamaker and Lakes High School Daffodil Princess Candidate Willow Warren.

Banner thanked staff member Terese High for her leadership in supporting the district’s daffodil float. The CPSD float won the “Spirit Award” this year.

Banner recently attended the following community meetings and events: Communities in Schools of Lakewood’s Champions for Youth Breakfast. Lakewood Lions Club meeting. Lakewood Promise board meeting. Lakewood Multicultural Coalition board meeting.



As part of the Individual Action Agenda, the Board of Directors:

Voted to hold on approving minutes of March 14 board meeting until May 9 to provide time for more detail to be added.

Adopted district’s action plan for elevated lead levels in drinking water.

Adopted the following policies (view online): 2161 on Special Education and Related Services for Eligible Students 2195 on Academic Acceleration 3246 on Restraint, Isolation and Other Uses of Reasonable Force 6220 on Bid Requirements

Approved contract for Lochburn Middle School restroom improvements.

The next regular meeting of the school board will be Monday, May 9, at 6 p.m.

April 25 Regular Meeting/Workshop

The school board held a regular meeting/workshop on April 25. It heard updates on a vaping mass action lawsuit, the district’s COVID-19 mitigation strategies, high school science textbook adoption and Thomas Middle School construction.

Vaping Mass Action Lawsuit

Attorney Garrett Williams from law firm Stevens Clay discussed a series of vaping mass action lawsuits currently taking place involving school districts across the country. The lawsuits allege that JUUL electronic cigarettes have caused a public nuisance that has done monetary damage to school districts due to various actions they have had to take to combat vaping in schools.

Currently, 75 Washington state school districts have signed up or are currently signing up to participate in the lawsuits. Trials for the lawsuits will begin in November and there will be no cost for the district to participate.

COVID-19 Mitigation Strategies

Deputy Superintendent Brian Laubach updated the board on the district’s current COVID-19 mitigation strategies. The district acquired free at-home COVID-19 tests that families can request for their students if needed.

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department recommends over-the-counter test results be reported to them. CPSD reports cases it is aware of to the health department, and families are recommended to report as well since they may be eligible for resources from the county or state.

While masks are no longer required at most district sites, there are some situations where use of masks may be required, which includes: health rooms, isolation rooms, early learning staff, during an outbreak or high risk activities and as part of individual student accommodations.

Laubach also provided updates on the district’s testing center, symptoms, isolation and potential exposures.

High School Science Textbook Adoption

Laubach presented on the process for high school science and health textbook and materials adoption for the 2022-23 school year. Adoption committees were formed to identify science and health curriculum.

Recommendations were made for nine subject areas, including biology, chemistry, physics, marine biology, health and Advanced Placement courses.

Thomas Middle School Construction Update

Director of Capital Projects John Boatman provided an update on Thomas Middle School construction. The school and modular construction projects are substantially completed. Contractors continue to work on landscaping and sports fields.

The board also identified topics for the June planning meeting/retreat and discussed the policy manual review process.

The next regular meeting/workshop of the school board will be Monday, May 23, at 5:30 p.m.