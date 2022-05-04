 APCC receives a $2,500 donation from GESA Credit Union – The Suburban Times

APCC receives a $2,500 donation from GESA Credit Union

Asia Pacific Cultural Center announcement.

Since 1996, when Gesa became a community-chartered credit union and opened its membership range to everyone in Washington, the credit union experienced explosive growth. From inception, consumers embraced the value of banking with a not-for-profit cooperative. Gesa has grown to twenty-seven locations throughout the state but will always maintain a strong commitment to its roots. People in our communities have made Gesa what it is today, and we don’t take that loyalty for granted.

Thank you for you support GESA Credit Union.

