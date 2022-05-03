Partners of Lakewood Rotary Host “Sip and See” Online Auction Preview – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Lakewood Rotary.

For the Lakewood Rotary 2022 Online Auction on May 21, the Partners of Lakewood Rotary have come up with a fun new way to kick off this annual event—“Sip and See.”

Sip and See will combine a bottle of Washington State Barrel Press wine (red or white, your choice) or sparkling cider with a fabulous charcuterie (pictured below) and a four-piece dessert sampler. The idea is to feast on the wine, charcuterie, and desserts while joining on Zoom to preview the items, experiences, and adventures offered on the online auction to follow. The auction preview will be hosted by Eric Quinn and include the back story on selected auction items and Lakewood Rotary projects.

Tickets for Sip and See are $100 per couple and $50 for a single. With your purchase, you will receive a customized Zoom link and instructions for picking up the Sip and See kit on the day of the event. For delivery or a vegetarian or gluten-free option, email stephw4680@comcast.net.

To order, go to lakewoodrotary.maxgiving.bid/register

No orders will be accepted after May 14, 2022.

All are invited to join the Partners and Lakewood Rotarians for this virtual event that supports the many projects Lakewood Rotary does in our community.