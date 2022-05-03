Community Work day at South Puget Sound Wildlife Area, May 7 – The Suburban Times

Clover Park Rotary Club announcement.

Saturday, May 7 (9 am-1 pm) is a Community Work day at the South Puget Sound Wildlife Area (also know as the old Game Farm on Phillips Rd, across from Hudtloff Middle School).

We will do a Spring Cleanup and install two new Picnic Tables. Come join Rotary, Kiwanis and Lions clubs, Pierce College Students and other community groups as we work together to improve Lakewood’s Wildlife area.

This public space has been adopted by Clover Park Rotary as a signature local project to improve public accessibility and to return it to the educational area it was 50 years ago.

Jobs will include:

Picking up garbage along Phillips RD.

Install permanent Picnic Tab les donated by Lakewood Rotary.

Weed Indigenous garden area and rock wall.

Pull Scotch broom around Gary Oak plantings.

Cut down black berries at North end of fence.

Weed Wack under fence line and parking lot

Cleaning the BYRD Family Cemetery located on this historic property.

Come join your community and enjoy some safe outside time helping make our community a better place. We work Rain or Shine so dress accordingly.

For more information contact Alan Billingsley alanb@toolpak.com project coordinator.