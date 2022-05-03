Community Can Make Double the Impact for Homeless Animals – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

May 3rd marks the beginning of GiveBIG, a 2-day event for caring people all over Washington State to support the causes they believe in most. And to make the greatest impact, every single dollar donated to the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County will be matched, up to $15,000, thanks to the Larson Automotive Group!

During this big event, every donation will be matched for pets like Murphy, a stray cat who had experienced severe trauma to his eye. Murphy was terrified and in pain, so he hissed and tried to hide from the shelter’s vet staff during his exam. He was scared, but he was in the right place.

After his surgery and recovery, and with his pain finally resolved, Murphy no longer reacted with aggression. The love and attention he received from shelter staff and volunteers helped restore his confidence and bring out the happy, sweet cat he was meant to be.

Murphy survived and is now thriving because of support from the community, which allowed the shelter’s medical team to provide him with critical care and compassion.

Every day, homeless animals who’ve experienced extreme trauma rely on the shelter for survival. To help more animals like Murphy, donations can be made at: www.wagives.org/organization/tacomahumane

Every donation made before midnight on May 4th will be doubled to save twice the lives.