Bike Month: Bike to Work Day – The Suburban Times

May is Bike Month all over the world – but the best celebration is right here in Tacoma! On May 20th we will welcome everyone who rides a bike in Tacoma to join us at Campfire Coffee (1554 Market St.) to enjoy coffee and treats, and get excited about biking. Whether you bike to work, school, the grocery store, restaurant or bar, wherever – we want to champion you during this bikiest of months. The first 20 people who pre-register get a limited edition Pierce County trails water bottle or thermal mug. Thank you to GeoEngineers and Dero for sponsoring this Bike to Work day event.

DOTG is proud to join organizations across Tacoma-Pierce County to celebrate the many benefits of bicycling for transportation and recreation this May. This Bike Month will look different from years past – but organizations participating in Bike Month will be sharing bicycling-related resources, activities, and tips throughout the month. Get more info about Bike Month here, and follow Tacoma Mobility on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date with events and activities.

For more information on DOTG’s cycling events, visit www.downtownonthego.org or find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.