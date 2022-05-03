APCC: We have raised over 62% – The Suburban Times

Asia Pacific Cultural Center announcement.

We have raised over 62% of our funding for APCC’s new home. Please help us raise the remaining budget through our new One Heart One Home fundraising campaign.

APCC has more than a quarter-century of community service and we are building our new and permanent home!

APCC is in need of a new building, a new home that will meet our growing programming needs and allow space to welcome more members of the community. We are excited to go after our dream of a new home where doors will be open to all! Learn more about our New Building Project and how you can support us by visiting our Campaign home page: bit.ly/apcconeheartonehome

How You Can Get Involved!

Partner with us! Connect with our team to learn more about how to create an APCC team member page for an online fundraising campaign.

Donate, even $5 goes a long way!

Expand the campaign by sharing it on Social Media!

Attend APCC events to learn more about our progress and how to support

With the help of our community, we know that we can reach our goal to build this new home. Thank you for your support!