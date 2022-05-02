Tidy-Up Tacoma 2022 Continues as Year-Round Effort – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

Starting in May, the City of Tacoma’s Public Works Department Grounds Maintenance team will be out on the main arterials of Neighborhood Business Districts and around two new locations that include South 12th and South Junett streets and South 72nd Street and Pacific Avenue. This team will be out for the Tidy-Up Tacoma effort cleaning up litter/debris, performing graffiti removal, minor right-of-way landscaping, and street sweeping in these areas. Staff will continue to rotate through each business district location throughout the year and beyond into 2023.

“As residents and visitors continue to return to our business districts, we want to ensure that everyone encounters an environment that reflects the pride and care that each business has for Tacoma,” said Mayor Victoria Woodards. “The City Council and I are dedicated to supporting a beautiful, clean, and litter-free city that makes for a more welcoming and inviting Tacoma. The Tidy-Up Tacoma initiative continues to demonstrate that dedication.”

Vegetation management, litter pickup, and graffiti removal will also take place around the City’s six gateway signs throughout Tacoma. In addition, the City will partner on a quarterly basis with the Washington State Department of Transportation for assistance with graffiti removal and sweeping the shoulders of I-705, SR509, Hwy 16, and SR7 between I-5 and South 38th Street.

The City also offers a variety of existing programs and services to residents interested in holding a community cleanup event in their neighborhood. Services include the Call-2-Haul program for single-family residential customers that can be used up to two times per year, Adopt-a-Spot, Neighborhood Litter Patrol programs, and more. For a list of Tacoma Neighborhood Cleanup Programs available to residents that aid in both personal and community-wide waste removal, visit cityoftacoma.org/cleanup.

For more information on Tidy-Up Tacoma, including an estimated schedule of cleanup locations and a list of community neighborhood cleanup resources, visit cityoftacoma.org/tidyup, or contact the TacomaFIRST 311 Customer Support Center by dialing 311 within Tacoma city limits or (253) 591-5000 from anywhere else.