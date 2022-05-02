Pierce County District Court launches Mental Health Court – The Suburban Times

Pierce County announcement.

Pierce County District Court is proud to announce that the newly formed Mental Health Court (MHC) will begin accepting referrals starting the week of May 2, 2022. The MHC combines court supervision, probation, and mental health treatment by collaborating with members from both the criminal justice system and mental health treatment providers. This partnership will help ensure that participants obtain appropriate treatment and services and uninterrupted support as they transition back into community life.

Individuals suffering from a mood or thought disorder who are charged with a qualifying misdemeanor/gross misdemeanor offense are eligible for the MHC program. Participants may only enter the program if it has first been established that they recognize the consequences of the legal proceedings and expectations of the program.

The Mental Health Court is a partnership with Pierce County Alliance, the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, the Department of Assigned Counsel, Pierce County District Court Probation Office and Pierce County Sheriff’s Department. It operates with the specific objective of reducing recidivism by implementing evidence-based practices in evaluation, treatment, support, and compliance monitoring for participants whose mental health has influenced their crimes.

“Pierce County District Court is excited to work together with the members of our MHC team to offer this alternative problem-solving court. We know from experience that the members of our community who suffer from mental illness will benefit from this structured path away from criminality. We are reforming our criminal justice system for the better,” said Judge Kevin A. McCann.

About Pierce County District Court:

Pierce County District Court is the second largest district court in the State of Washington and is proud to serve the citizens and visitors of Pierce County. The court is staffed with eight judges and 103 court and probation employees. There are two sites where court activities are held: the County-City Building at 930 Tacoma Ave S., Tacoma, and the District Court Resource Center at 925 Tacoma Ave S., Tacoma. For more information, please visit our website at www.piercecountywa.gov/101/District-Court.