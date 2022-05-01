Lakewood United: General Meeting May 5 – The Suburban Times

Lakewood United announcement.

Lakewood United will hold a General Meeting on Thursday, May 5th, 2022 , at Bur’s Restaurant. Doors open at 7am and the meeting will begin promptly at 7:30 am.

Our guest speaker will be Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson , who has served in this elected nonpartisan position from November 2009 – Present.

Her presentation will outline the scope and responsibilities of the Pierce County Auditor’s office. The Auditor has the oversight over the transparency and accountability of government agencies and their operations. The Auditor is also responsible for maintaining the integrity of the government’s financial operations, compliance with laws, rules, and regulations along with helping Pierce County government agencies accomplish their objectives by identifying opportunities for improving operations.

Lakewood United’s Board of Directors asks that you please wear a mask due to the enclosed nature of the space provided. The health and safety of our members and guests remains a high priority.

This meeting will be available on Zoom. If you wish to join by Zoom, please email Lakewood United at LakewoodUnited@gmail.com to receive your pass code.

Bur’s Restaurant, 6151 Steilacoom Blvd SW, Tacoma, WA 98499. (253) 588-4844.