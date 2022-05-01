Clover Park Technical College Receives $15K Gift for Scholarships – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Kara Snyder, CPTC Foundation.

The Clover Park Technical College (CPTC) Foundation recently received exciting news about the upcoming 16th Annual Scholarship Celebration, May 16-20. An anonymous donor has pledged to match every dollar raised for student scholarships, up to $15,000.

“We are thrilled by this generous gift from a donor who attended our last ‘in person’ scholarship dinner, where they sat with one of our student recipients”, says Janet Holm, Executive Director of the CPTC Foundation. “The donor was moved by the student’s story of being an unhoused military veteran who returned to school despite significant personal challenges.”

This student made such an impact on the donor that when they saw publicity for this year’s scholarship event, they reached out to the CPTC Foundation with an offer of support.

“The student body at CPTC is a very diverse group of individuals. It is important to listen to students when they explain how a scholarship supports their needs,” states the donor. “These are ordinary people, planning to further their education to improve their lives and the lives of their families. As a donor, we want to do whatever we can to make those goals a reality.”

During the CPTC Foundation Scholarship Celebration, purchases of “Gourmet To Go” dinners and auction items, along with direct donations, will be matched dollar for dollar. “Please order a delicious meal, or bid on that gift card, or contribute $25 because it will be doubled!” says Holm. “This matching gift will help even more students who are facing difficult economic circumstances stay in school.”

The CPTC Foundation 16th Annual Scholarship Celebration, May 16-20, 2022 features a drive-thru “Gourmet To Go” dinner created by CPTC Culinary Arts students and dessert made by the CPTC Pastry Arts program. Dinner will be available for pick up on Friday, May 20, from 3:30-6:00 pm on the CPTC campus, 4500 Steilacoom Blvd SW in Lakewood.

Order “Gourmet To Go” dinners by May 9 at cptc2022.maxgiving.bid. And, be on the lookout for an online auction filled with local goodies and experiences, along with the option to make direct donations.

Event proceeds make it possible for the CPTC Foundation to provide scholarships, emergency assistance, and vital support to Clover Park Technical College and its students.

According to the anonymous donor, “a scholarship could be the difference between students continuing their education and stopping short of achieving their goals. The support we give these students is not only important to them, it is also very important to the health and growth of our community.”

For additional information about the CPTC Foundation or the 16th Annual Scholarship Celebration, please call (253) 589-6082 or e-mail foundation@cptc.edu.

Established in 1992, the Clover Park Technical College Foundation is a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization dedicated to the needs of CPTC students and programs. The Foundation provides three key funding resources to the CPTC community: scholarships, emergency assistance, and emerging needs/program support. For more information, visit www.cptc.edu/foundation.

Clover Park Technical College offers over 40 programs and more than 100 degree and certificate options organized into seven Schools: Aerospace and Aviation; Science, Technology, Engineering and Design; Automotive and Trades; Advanced Manufacturing; Nursing; Health and Human Development; and Business and Personal Services. The college also provides certification, online and distance learning, as well as continuing education courses. For more information, visit www.cptc.edu and find @CloverParkTech on our Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn channels.