America’s First Corps to host change of responsibility ceremony May 2 – The Suburban Times

Joint Base Lewis-McChord announcement.

America’s First Corps will bid farewell to Command Sgt. Maj. Shane E. Pospisil and welcome Command Sgt. Maj. Shawn F. Carns during a change of responsibility ceremony, May 2, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

Lt. Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, I Corps commander, will preside over the ceremony scheduled at 2 p.m., at the I Corps Headquarters.

Pospisil, who assumed responsibility of I Corps in August 2019, will retire from the U.S. Army after more than 30 years of service.

Carns previously served as the senior enlisted advisor for the 2nd Infantry Division.