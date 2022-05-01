America’s First Corps to host change of responsibility ceremony May 2 – The Suburban Times

Joint Base Lewis-McChord announcement.
America’s First Corps will bid farewell to Command Sgt. Maj. Shane E. Pospisil and welcome Command Sgt. Maj. Shawn F. Carns during a change of responsibility ceremony, May 2, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord.
Lt. Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, I Corps commander, will preside over the ceremony scheduled at 2 p.m., at the I Corps Headquarters.
Pospisil, who assumed responsibility of I Corps in August 2019, will retire from the U.S. Army after more than 30 years of service.
Carns previously served as the senior enlisted advisor for the 2nd Infantry Division.
Leave a Reply