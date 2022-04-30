Ride with ORCA to U.P. Special Events – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.

Pierce Trips, a carpooling, public transit and telework resource, has provided the City of University Place with 100 ORCA regional transit cards to help those with limited incomes or transportation options get to and from special events in University Place at no cost.

Those who are interested in obtaining an ORCA card will be asked to complete the online form and indicate which special events they wish to attend:

Duck Daze (June 4)

Music on the Square (July 20, July 27, Aug. 3, Aug. 10, Aug. 24 and Aug. 31)

Movie Night in the Park (Aug. 6)

Octoberfest (Oct. 14)

Christmas Tree Lighting (Dec. 2)

The passes will be issued on a first-come, first-serve basis. Each pass has enough fare to cover two All Day Passes (or five one-way trips). Households will be limited to no more than four passes. Please share this news with any elderly or isolated neighbors who may enjoy the opportunity to participate in U.P.’s community-building events.