Heirloom Sewing – The Suburban Times

Submitted by DuPont Historical Museum.

How DID they do that? The exquisite details found in many antique garments were often completed through fine French Hand Sewing. Our ancestors left us a legacy of vintage textiles and designs from which to find inspiration for contemporary textiles. Did you know that you can imitate these techniques using modern sewing methods? Please join us on SATURDAY, MAY 14, 2022 at the DuPont Community Center at 1:00 PM for a presentation on those modern techniques and how to apply them to today’s projects. We will look at some of the delightful antique textiles from the museum and private collections.

DuPont Community Center

303 BARKSDALE AVE.

DuPont, WA 98327

The event is free & open to everyone.