Annual enrollment ends May 31 for Washington’s prepaid college savings plan – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Washington Student Achievement Council.

Washington families still have time to start saving for future education costs with Guaranteed Education Tuition (GET), the state’s 529 prepaid tuition program. The 2021-2022 annual enrollment period closes on May 31, 2022.

For the first time ever, the purchase price of a GET unit exactly matches the payout value, meaning savers in Washington have a historic opportunity to buy tomorrow’s tuition at today’s price. Once a GET account is open, the last day to add units to an existing account at the current price of $114.01 is June 25, 2022.

The State of Washington guarantees that a family’s GET savings will keep pace with in-state tuition and state-mandated fees. While GET account values keep pace with in-state tuition, beneficiaries have the freedom to follow their ambitions wherever they choose, as GET can be used at nearly any public or private university, community college, or technical school in the country. GET units can even be used to pay the costs associated with apprenticeships and for student loan repayments.

“Whether your student’s future plans include college, trade school, or another form of career-readiness training, GET is a great way to ensure those dreams become reality,” said Luke Minor, director of Washington College Savings Plans.

The Guaranteed Education Tuition (GET) program opened in 1998, and since then, thousands of Washington families have saved billions of dollars toward their students’ future higher education expenses. To date, GET has distributed more than $1.3 billion to 60,000+ students who have used their GET accounts to attend higher education in all 50 U.S. states and at least 15 countries worldwide.

The GET program is one of two college savings options offered by Washington College Savings Plans (WA529). The DreamAhead College Investment Plan was launched in 2018 to create additional choice and flexibility for families as they plan for college costs. WA529’s website (wastate529.wa.gov) offers details, charts, planning tools and answers to questions that families may have about either program. Accounts can be opened online, and the GET Contact Center is ready to help at (800) 955-2318 or GETInfo@wsac.wa.gov.